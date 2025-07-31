Catholic World News

New director named for Vatican Observatory

July 31, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Father Richard D’Souza, a Jesuit astronomer from India, has been appointed by Pope Leo to become director of the Vatican Observatory.

Father D’Souza, who has been on the staff of the Observatory since 2016 and has been superior of the Jesuit community there, will replace Brother Guy Consolmagno, SJ, who will complete his 10-year term as director in September.

Father D’Souza, who earned his doctorate from the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics in Munich, specializes in the formation of galaxies.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu31 July
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. Ignatius of Loyola, Priest

Image for Memorial of St. Ignatius of Loyola, Priest

Today is the Memorial of St. Ignatius of Loyola (1491-1556). In the year 1521 a cannon ball fractured the left leg of Captain Ignatius Loyola, the future founder of the Jesuits. While he was convalescing, Ignatius read about Christ and His saints and thus turned wholly to God. He then undertook to equip…

Learn more about this day.

July Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: