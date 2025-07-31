Catholic World News

New director named for Vatican Observatory

July 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Richard D’Souza, a Jesuit astronomer from India, has been appointed by Pope Leo to become director of the Vatican Observatory.

Father D’Souza, who has been on the staff of the Observatory since 2016 and has been superior of the Jesuit community there, will replace Brother Guy Consolmagno, SJ, who will complete his 10-year term as director in September.

Father D’Souza, who earned his doctorate from the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics in Munich, specializes in the formation of galaxies.

