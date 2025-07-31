Catholic World News

US bishops back Kids Online Safety Act

July 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The chairmen of the US bishops’ Committee on Communications and Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth lent their support to the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), sponsored by Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

“The digital environment in which our young people live can and must be made safer, more transparent, and more accountable than what currently exists,” Bishops William Byrne and Robert Barron wrote in a recent letter. “The KOSA legislation that you have championed takes meaningful and effective steps toward that goal.”

