Holy See reiterates position on Israel-Hamas war, renews call for 2-state solution

July 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN conference, Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, reiterated the Holy See’s long-standing position on peace in the Holy Land and the Israel-Hamas war.

Archbishop Caccia said that the Holy See “reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of the heinous terrorist attack of 7 October by Hamas against the people in Israel.” At the same time, “the Holy See emphasizes that the right to self-defense should be exercised within the traditional limits of necessity and proportionality.”

“The Holy See remains gravely concerned by the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip,” he continued. “The Holy See urgently calls for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all Israeli hostages, the restitution of the bodies of the deceased, the protection of all Palestinian civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance.”

Archbishop Caccia added:

The Holy See remains convinced that the Two-State Solution, based on secure and internationally recognized borders, is the only viable and equitable path toward a just and lasting peace ... The Holy See supports their legitimate aspirations to live in freedom, security, and dignity within an independent and sovereign State.

