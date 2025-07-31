Catholic World News

Italian bishops have given $49M to Holy Land projects

July 31, 2025

Continue to this story on Conferenza Episcopale Italiana

CWN Editor's Note: The Italian Episcopal Conference announced on July 30 that it has given nearly 43 million euros ($49.2 million) to projects in the Holy Land.

The announcement did not specify the time frame in which the donations have been given, though it did make reference to nearly $1.645 million euros ($1.88M) over the last two years related to the war and humanitarian emergency, as well as a recent 300,000 euro ($343,000) gift to a Comboni missionary hospital.

“We are close to the community of the Holy Land with prayer and concrete help: their pain is our pain, their tears are ours,” said Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, the conference’s president.

