France, Australia, and UK no longer majority Christian

July 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Christians no longer constitute a majority of the population in France, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Uruguay, according to new figures from the Pew Research Center.

The Pew data show 120 of the world’s nations as having Christian majorities—four fewer than in 2010. The decline is primarily due to the increasing number of people who do not identify themselves with any religious faith.

