Pontiff notes 50th anniversary of Helsinki Accords

July 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his Wednesday audience on July 30, Pope Leo XIV called attention to the coming 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Accords, a key step in the easing of international tensions during the Cold War.

“Today more than ever, it is essential to preserve the ‘spirit of Helsinki’ to persevere in dialogue, to strengthen cooperation, and to make diplomacy the privileged path.” the Pope said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

