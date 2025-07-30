Catholic World News

Use communications to heal, Pope urges audience

July 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At his regular weekly public audience on July 30, Pope Leo XIV spoke on Christ’s healing of the deaf-mute man, related in the Gospel of Mark. The Pontiff remarked that the man’s friends, who brought him to Jesus, provide an image of the Church.

Pope Leo urged the faithful to use all forms of communication as means to heal rather than to wound. He said that the prevalence of social media in a “hyperconnected” society too often “leaves us exhausted and confused.”

“Let us ask the Lord to heal our way of communicating,” the Pope said.

