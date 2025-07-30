Catholic World News

USCCB migration chairman welcomes bipartisan Dignity Act

July 30, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration expressed his appreciation for the Dignity Act, introduced by Reps. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) and María Elvira Salazar (R-FL).

“At a time when instances of bipartisan cooperation seem to be few and far between, especially related to immigration, I am deeply grateful ... for this sustained commitment to working across the aisle,” said Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso. “Bipartisan proposals such as the Dignity Act are a step toward fulfilling the call made by our Holy Father to offer a better way forward—one that begins and ends with respect for the God-given dignity of every person.”

Newsweek reported that “the Dignity Act offers a compromise: enhanced border security and mandatory E-Verify paired with a seven-year renewable legal status—but not citizenship—for undocumented immigrants who arrived before 2021, provided they pay restitution and comply with DHS monitoring”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!