Talitha Kum leader calls for increased prayer, advocacy for human trafficking victims

July 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement for the the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons (July 30), Sister Abby Avelino, MM, the coordinator of Talitha Kum, called for increased education, advocacy, prayer, and accompaniment of survivors.

Founded in 2009, Talitha Kum is an international network of women religious working against trafficking in persons. In its newly released annual report, Talitha Kum stated that it “expanded its support to victims and survivors by 20%” in 2024.

