Let Christ be the compass that guides your work, Pope tells Catholic universities

July 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the International Federation of Catholic Universities for its conference in Mexico, Pope Leo XIV expressed the desire that Christ “may be the compass that guides the work of the university institutions over which you preside,”

“There are many ‘siren songs’ that are attractive because of their novelty, their popularity, or, on other occasions, because of the apparent security they inspire,” Pope Leo warned. “Beyond such impressions, which are inherently superficial, Catholic universities are called to become ‘paths of the mind toward God,’ according to the felicitous expression of St. Bonaventure.”

St. Thomas Aquinas “understood well that in Christ-Wisdom there is at the same time what is most proper to our faith and what is most universal to human intelligence, and therefore, wisdom, thus understood, is the natural place of encounter and dialogue with all cultures and all ways of thinking,” the Pope added. “Thus, we must not distance ourselves from Christ, nor relativize his unique and proper place, in order to converse respectfully and fruitfully with other schools of knowledge, ancient or recent.”

