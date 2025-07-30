Catholic World News

Jerusalem’s Christian leaders condemn Israeli settlers’ attack on Palestinian Christian town

July 30, 2025

» Continue to this story on Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

CWN Editor's Note: The patriarchs and heads of churches in Jerusalem expressed their “profound concern and unwavering condemnation” after Israeli settlers again attacked the Palestinian Christian village of Taybeh in the West Bank.

The Christian leaders demanded that the Israeli government protect the town’s residents and hold the perpetrators accountable.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

