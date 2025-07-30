Catholic World News

Federal judge bars defunding of Planned Parenthood’s non-abortion activities

July 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge extended her earlier ruling barring the federal government from cutting off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood clinics that do not offer abortions. In her new ruling, Judge Indira Talwani barred Congress from cutting off Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood’s non-abortion activities.

