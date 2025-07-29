Catholic World News

Quebec Catholic churches sold, put to new secular uses

July 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In Quebec, where the rate of Catholic Mass attendance was once among the highest in the world, a steep decline in Catholic activity has led to the sale of many old parish churches.

An AP story sketches the different uses to which former Catholic churches are now put: including a restaurant, apartments, museums, and a concert hall that “has hosted meditation, Zumba lessons, even a fetish party that organizers touted as ‘Montreal’s most kinky, freaky and sexy Halloween event.’”

