Build a culture of peace, Pope urges ‘digital missionaries’

July 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on July 29 to participants in the Jubilee for Digital Missionaries, Pope Leo XIV exhorted them to “work together to develop a way of thinking and a language of our time, that gives voice to love.”

The Pope spoke of the role that every Christian can play in promoting peace: Peace needs to be sought, proclaimed, and shared everywhere; both in the tragic places of war and in the empty hearts of those who have lost the meaning of existence and the taste for interiority, for spiritual life.”

Pope Leo spoke at a Mass at which the celebrant, Cardinal Luis Tagle, said in his homily that the social media could promote a culture of peace. “Daily life is a tapesty of criss-crossing influences,” the cardinal observed, and participation the social media have an impact on families, neighborhoods, schools, and communities.

