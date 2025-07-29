Catholic World News

Holy See, Azerbaijan sign agreement on interreligious dialogue

July 29, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Representatives of the Holy See and Azerbaijan signed a memorandum of understanding on interreligious dialogue on July 28.

Cardinal George Koovakad, prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, expressed hope that the “friendly bilateral relations” will “receive renewed impetus to progress and be further strengthened, as we seek to promote truth, justice, and peace for all humanity.”

Azerbaijan, a Caucasus nation of 10.7 million (map), is 97% Muslim and 2% Christian (primarily Orthodox). Seven priests minister to 600 Catholics in two parishes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!