Vatican News director: In the face of Gaza horror, we cannot look away

July 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an editorial, the Vatican official who leads Vatican Radio and Vatican News warned against indifference to suffering in Gaza.

“In Gaza, death comes not only from bombs or bullets, but from hunger,” said Massimiliano Menichetti, deputy editorial director of the Editorial Directorate of the Dicastery for Communication. “Children no longer cry. The elderly cease to sustain. Adults no longer walk. Hearts stop beating: exhausted, breathless, depleted.”

“In a world that is informed and connected, where every event is documented and broadcast in images and sound, people are dying of deprivation,” he added. “Technology records suffering but does not cure it. Faced with such inhumanity, indifference is not an option.”

