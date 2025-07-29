Catholic World News

Use social media with faith and love, Cardinal Parolin tells Catholic influencers

July 29, 2025

Leading Vatican officials, including the Secretary of State of His Holiness and the prefects of two curial dicasteries, addressed participants in the Jubilee of Digital Missionaries and Catholic Influencers on July 28.

“You are not only content creators; you are witnesses,” said Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State. “You are not just building platforms; you are building bridges ... Even a short post, when shared in faith and love, can become a spark of grace.”

The two-day jubilee, one of the events of the 2025 jubilee year, culminates on July 29 with Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, celebrated by Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!