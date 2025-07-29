Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox official meets with Pope Leo

July 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, the chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations, on July 26 (photographs).

Metropolitan Anthony conveyed best wishes and congratulations to Pope Leo from Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, for Leo’s election as Pope. The Pontiff, in turn, “expressed gratitude to Patriarch Kirill for his good wishes and emphasized the importance of strengthening relations with the Russian Orthodox Church,” according to the Moscow Patriarchate.

“The discussion touched on numerous issues, including the state of Orthodox-Catholic dialogue and ongoing global conflicts, particularly in Ukraine and the Middle East,” the Patriarchate added.

The Russian Orthodox Church, with 164.1 million members, is the largest of the Orthodox churches (CNEWA profile).

