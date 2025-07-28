Catholic World News

Indiana church opens ‘sensory room’ for autistic parishioners

July 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic church in Granger, Indiana has opened a new “sensory room” for with disorders such as autism.

At St. Pius X church, the room offers weighted blankets, noise-cancelling headphones, and other items that help autistic parishioners—especially children—focus on the Mass without being overwhelmed by sensory impressions.

