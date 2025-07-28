Catholic World News

US bishops issue nationwide invitation to prayer to end taxpayer funding of abortion

July 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Stating that “Americans should not be forced to pay for the killing of preborn children or fund the clinics that kill them,” the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and the chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities issued a nationwide invitation to prayer to end taxpayer funding of abortion.

“History was recently made when Planned Parenthood and other big abortion businesses were banned from receiving federal Medicaid dollars for one year,” said Archbishop Timothy Broglio and Bishop Daniel Thomas. “Planned Parenthood immediately sued in a federal court and the judge swiftly granted part of a preliminary injunction, requiring the abortion giant’s taxpayer funding to continue.”

Invoking St. Joseph as Defender of Life, the bishops asked Catholic to “offer this prayer daily, from now until October 1, the beginning of Respect Life Month.”

