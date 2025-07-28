Catholic World News

Italian cardinal, Jewish leader issue joint peace appeal

July 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi of Bologna, the president of the Italian bishops’ conference, and Daniele De Paz, president of Bologna’s Jewish community, issued a joint appeal for peace in Gaza.

“In the face of the devastation of the war in the Gaza Strip, we say with one voice: everyone, stop,” they wrote, adding:

Let the hostages be freed and the bodies returned. The hungry must be fed, and care must be guaranteed for the wounded. Humanitarian corridors should be allowed. The occupation of land intended for others should cease. Let us return to the path of dialogue, the only alternative to destruction.

