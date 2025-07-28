Catholic World News

Pontiff offers formators, Xaverians suggestions for building their house on rock

July 28, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received participants in a course for seminary formators and in the Xaverian Brothers’ general chapter on July 25 and, evoking Christ’s words, offered three suggestions for building “our house on rock” (Matthew 7:24-25).

“The first is to cultivate friendship with Jesus,” Pope Leo said during the audience, which took place in Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace. “This is the foundation of the house, which must lie at the heart of every vocation and apostolic mission.”

The Pope’s other suggestions were “to live an effective and affective fraternity among ourselves” and “to share the mission with all the baptized.” He explained:

During the first centuries of the Church, it was usual for all the faithful to be like missionary disciples and to commit themselves personally to evangelization. The ordained ministry was at the service of this mission shared by all. Today, we feel strongly that we must return to this participation of all the baptized in witnessing to and proclaiming the Gospel.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!