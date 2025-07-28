Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Pax Christi USA in efforts to promote nonviolence, peace

July 28, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pax Christi USA

CWN Editor's Note: Extending his good wishes to participants in Pax Christi USA’s national conference, Pope Leo XIV wrote that “in the midst of the many challenges facing our world at this time, including widespread armed conflict, division among peoples, and the challenges of forced migration, efforts to promote nonviolence are all the more necessary.”

“We do well to remember that after the violence of the Crucifixion, the risen Christ’s first words to the Apostles offered peace, one ‘that is unarmed and disarming, humble and persevering,’” Pope Leo continued, quoting his first Urbi et Orbi blessing.

“Jesus continues to send his followers into the world to become creators of peace in their daily lives,” the Pope added in his message, dated July 20 and released July 25. “In parishes, neighborhoods, and especially on the peripheries, it is all the more important for a Church capable of reconciliation to be present and visible.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!