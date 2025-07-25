Catholic World News

Father Arrupe, former Jesuit head, was aware of priest’s abuse record

July 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: The late Father Pedro Arrupe, the former world leader of the Jesuit order and now a candidate for beatification, was aware that a Jesuit candidate for the priesthood had a history of sex-abuse complaints, court documents in a New Orleans case show.

Father Arrupe testified that he had been informed about complaints against Donald Dickerson, who had been described as “a poor risk for ordination.” But he did not block Dickerson’s path to the priesthood. Dickerson, who died in 2016, was eventually charged with multiple cases of sexual abuse during his priestly career.

Father Arrupe, who led the Society of Jesus from 1965 to 1983, is credited with transforming the Jesuits, placing a heavy emphasis on social-justice work. He resigned as superior general in 1983 after suffering a severe stroke that left him incapacitated, and died in 1991.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!