Catholic World News

Federal judge halts defunding of Planned Parenthood clinics that do not provide abortions

July 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge has temporarily barred the federal government from cutting off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood clinics that do not offer abortions. The decision follows a ruling by the same judge that temporarily blocked the one-year defunding of Planned Parenthood in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!