‘We are living in a nightmare,’ prelate says of Cambodia-Thailand conflict

July 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The apostolic prefect of Battambang, Cambodia, told the Fides news agency that “we have woken up to the nightmare of a war.”

“Military clashes have broken out again on the border between Cambodia and Thailand, and the situation is very tense and worrying, with the use of powerful military vehicles and fighter jets,” said Father Enrique Figaredo Alvargonzalez, SJ. The prelate attributed the conflict to “an internal political game in Thailand, where strong nationalist impulses are perceived.”

