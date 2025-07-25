Catholic World News

Pope Leo pays tribute to Italian president for work on behalf of peace

July 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In message to Italian President Sergio Mattarella for his 84th birthday, Pope Leo XIV assured the president of his prayers and paid tribute to the president’s “exemplary and tireless service to the cause of peace and harmony among peoples.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri25 July
Ordinary Time

Feast of St. James, Apostle

Image for Feast of St. James, Apostle

The Feast of St. James, the Apostle, known as the Greater, is celebrated today. The designation "the Greater" is in order to distinguish him from the other Apostle St. James, and it indicates he was chosen first before the other James. James the Greater was our Lord's cousin, and was St. John's brother.…

Learn more about this day.

July Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: