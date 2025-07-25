Catholic World News

Pope Leo pays tribute to Italian president for work on behalf of peace

July 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In message to Italian President Sergio Mattarella for his 84th birthday, Pope Leo XIV assured the president of his prayers and paid tribute to the president’s “exemplary and tireless service to the cause of peace and harmony among peoples.”

