Papal encouragement for Dominican order

July 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV offered encouragement to the master of the Order of Preachers (Dominicans) as the order holds its general chapter of priors provincial.

“I pray that your deliberations will enable you to listen attentively to the Holy Spirit, who continues to guide the Church in the fullness of truth (cf. Jn 16: 13),” Pope Leo wrote. “I likewise hope that this time together will strengthen your commitment to serve the Body of Christ in the form of evangelical life chosen by Saint Dominic.”

The message, dated July 17, was publicized by Vatican media on July 24.

