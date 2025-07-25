Catholic World News

Leading Anglican prelate expresses solidarity with Gaza’s Catholics

July 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on Episcopal News Service

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Stephen Cottrell of York, currently the highest-ranking Anglican prelate with the see of Canterbury vacant, expressed solidarity with Gaza’s Catholic parish and with local Catholic and Orthodox prelates.

“My prayers remain with the steadfast and suffering Christian community in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and most particularly in Gaza, after the recent deadly attack on the Roman Catholic Holy Family Church,” he said in his statement. “I stand in pastoral solidarity with the Latin and Greek Patriarchs of Jerusalem, and give thanks for their recent visit to Gaza.”

The Anglican prelate added:

There are no excuses for the bombing of places of worship where desperate people are taking shelter, or hospitals where the sick and injured are being cared for. I echo the words of Pope Leo XIV and say clearly that this barbarism must stop.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!