Catholic World News

Israel report: shelling of Gaza church was accidental

July 24, 2025

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: The shelling of Holy Family church in Gaza on July 17 was accidental, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced.

After an investigation of the incident, the IDF said that the church was struck by a mortar round “due to an unintentional deviation of munitions.” The report went on to say that the IDF has issued new guidelines “for opening fire near religious buildings, shelters, and other sensitives sites.”

The IDF report, issued on July 23, said that the mortar shell “injured several Gaza civilians.” It did not acknowledge the death that had resulted.

Officials at the Patriarchate of Jerusalem said that they had heard about the IDF report from media reports. Witnesses at Holy Family church had originally reported that the church was hit by a shell from a tank, not a mortar.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!