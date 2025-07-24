Catholic World News

Fire set to historic French chapel

July 24, 2025

» Continue to this story on OIDAC Europe

CWN Editor's Note: Two teenagers set fire to Marienfloss chapel, a shrine that dates to 1238. The chapel is located in Sierck-Les-Bains, a town of 1,800 in northeastern France.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!