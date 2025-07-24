Catholic World News

Franciscan official, in Vatican newspaper, deplores ‘unjust and unjustifiable’ starvation in Gaza

July 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a prominent front-page article in the Vatican newspaper’s July 23 edition, a leading official of the Franciscan Holy Land province decried starvation in Gaza.

“Dying of hunger and thirst is unjust and unjustifiable,” said Father Ibrahim Faltas, OFM, vicar of the Custody of the Holy Land. “Food, medicine, and electricity have not entered Gaza for months; these vital necessities are blocked just kilometers from those who need them, and this is inhumane.”

“The eyes, the tears, the tormented and trembling bodies of the children of Gaza fill us with indignation and make us cry out for peace, which is also a hunger and thirst for justice,” Father Faltas added.

