Catholic World News

New Holy Land custos arrives in Jerusalem

July 24, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Father Francesco Ielpo, OFM, the new custos (custodian) of the Holy Land, arrived in Jerusalem following a visit to Syria and Lebanon.

As head of the region’s Franciscan province, the custos is responsible for pastoral care at the Holy Land’s shrines, as well as in 17 schools and in the parishes entrusted to it by the Latin Patriarchate.

Father Ielpo told Vatican News that he is simply asking the friars in province “that they be good friars. As their predecessors were, those who have preserved and ensured the Christian presence in the Holy Land for 800 years. With care for their neighbor, but always with their gaze fixed on Christ.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!