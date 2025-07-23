Catholic World News

HHS investigation demands ‘transparency’ in organ transplantation

July 23, 2025

» Continue to this story on CatholicVote

CWN Editor's Note: The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has called for “system-level changes to safeguard potential organ donors nationally” following reports that “hospitals allowed the organ-procurement process to begin when patients showed signs of life.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the HHS Secretary, said that an investigation of organ-procurement policies had produces “horrifying” results. Examining 351 cases in which organ donation had been authorized, the investigation found found 103 cases with “concerning features, ncluding 73 patients with neurological signs incompatible with organ donation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

