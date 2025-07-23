Catholic World News

Indian bishop blasts parishioners’ discrimination against lower castes

July 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Jeevanandam Amalanathan of Kumbakonam refused to participate in a traditional procession at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Kottapalayam, explaining that he objected to “persisting caste discrimination in the parish.”

Dalit Catholics—members of what was once known as the “untouchable” caste—had protested that they were excluded from involvement in the organization of the annual festival.

“Inside the church there is no discrimination,” the bishop said. “However, concerning the outside celebrations, non-Dalits do not allow the Dalits to participate.”

