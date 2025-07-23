Catholic World News

French archbishop raps colleague for appointed convicted rapist

July 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a rare public public rebuke by one prelate to another, Bishop Hervé Giraud of Viviers has criticized Archbishop Guy de Kerimel for appointing a priest who had served a prison sentence for rape to become chancellor of the archdiocese.

Bishop Giraud said that he was “appalled” by the appointment. While Archbishop de Kerimel had said he was showing mercy to the priest, Bishop Giraud countered: “I don’t think a bishop can show mercy without taking into account the victims.”

Bishop Giraud said that his public criticism was a case of “fraternal correction.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

