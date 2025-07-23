Catholic World News

Papal prayer after Bangladeshi jet crashes into school

July 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a telegram in the Holy Father’s name following the crash of a Bangladesh air force jet into a school.

Pope Leo “entrusts the deceased to the merciful love of the Almighty” and is “praying that their families and friends may be consoled in their grief, and for the healing and comfort of the injured,” Cardinal Parolin wrote.

The crash killed 32 people and injured 165.

