Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church publishes synodal resolutions

July 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church has published the 37 resolutions approved at its recent synod of bishops. The synod’s theme was “Pastoral Care for Families during Wartime.”

