Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch renews call for Christian unity, condemns attack on Gaza parish

July 23, 2025

» Continue to this story on Ecumenical Patriarchate

CWN Editor's Note: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, received members of a joint Catholic-Orthodox US pilgrimage led by Cardinal Joseph Tobin, CSSR, of Newark and Greek Orthodox Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. Earlier, Pope Leo had greeted the pilgrims while they were in Rome.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew spoke of his “sacred desire for unity—a unity not grounded in uniformity, but in the shared truth of the Gospel, in mutual love, and in our common baptism into the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

The Ecumenical Patriarch also condemned the Israeli military strike on Gaza’s Catholic parish:

We condemn this horrendous act against the Holy Family Church, which held a very special place in the heart of the late Pope Francis, who, even during the difficult period of his hospitalization, did not cease to call the priest of this community on a daily basis since the outburst of the war.



This was an attack not only on a place of worship, but on a sanctuary where hundreds of people, irrespective of religion, found a home and a shelter during this period of trial and tribulation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!