Catholic World News

Pakistani court orders investigation into misuse of nation’s blasphemy laws

July 23, 2025

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Islamabad High Court ordered Pakistan’s government to establish a commission to investigate the misuse of the nation’s anti-blasphemy laws, particularly by online extortionists.

Khalil Tahir Sandhu, a Catholic attorney, said that “this directive offers hope to the affected families ... The blasphemy law in Pakistan, as it stands today, lends itself to being exploited and manipulated.”

Islam is the official religion of the South Asian nation of 252 million (map), the fifth most populous in the world. 95% of Pakistan’s people are Muslim; 2% are Christian, and 1% are Hindu. The use of blasphemy laws has been part of the persecution of Christians there.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!