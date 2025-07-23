Catholic World News

Injured Gaza priest recounts strike on parish

July 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Gabriel Romanelli, the pastor of Gaza’s sole Catholic parish, recounted the Israeli strike on the parish that left three dead.

“The shrapnel, not only the shrapnel, but also the rocks fell on two elderly women who were under the church in a tent, and they died,” he told Vatican media. He also described the serious injuries suffered by a religious-order postulant.

“We continue to pray for peace, to try to convince the world that this war will bring no good,” added the priest, who was wounded in the attack. “We’ve lost so much, we’ve suffered so much, and we continue to suffer.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

