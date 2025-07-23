Catholic World News

Caritas rips Israeli actions in Gaza

July 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s federation of relief and development agencies, issued a blistering statement denouncing Israel’s “merciless attacks on the civilian population of Gaza and those who are trying to help them and bring humanitarian relief.” The charity also lamented the continued holding of 50 hostages by Hamas.

“People are being starved to the point of famine; children are bombed while waiting for therapeutic nutrition and vaccines,” the charity stated. “For the love of the God of Abraham and in the name of humanity, Caritas Internationalis as the humanitarian arm of the Catholic Church, demands the Israeli Government immediately stop its atrocities and persecution of the Palestinians.”

Stating that “history will not forgive this barbarism and complicity,” Caritas demanded that nations “stop the military support to the state of Israel or any other support that aids or abets it in these atrocities.”

Caritas also denounced proposals to remove Palestinians from Gaza:

The Israeli Government is planning to forcibly evict the entire population of almost 2 million people of Gaza to a non-existent camp in Rafah, which Ehud Olmert, former Prime Minister of Israel, has described as a “concentration camp” and “part of an ethnic cleansing.”

