Catholic World News

Swiss political leader faces charges after shooting image of Virgin and Child

July 22, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Sanija Ameti, a militant atheist and former leader of the Green Liberal Party, faces criminal charges for disparaging religious beliefs after the circulation of a video in which she repeatedly fired an air pistol at a reproduction of a painting by the 14th-century artist Tommaso del Mazza, Madonna with Child and the Archangel Michael.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Tue22 July
Ordinary Time

Feast of St. Mary Magdalene

Image for Feast of St. Mary Magdalene

Today is the Feast of St. Mary Magdalene. On June 10, 2016, the liturgical celebration honoring St. Mary Magdalene was raised from a memorial to a feast, commemorating the “Apostle to the Apostles” with a liturgical feast, the same…

Learn more about this day.

July Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: