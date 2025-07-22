Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls for ‘immediate debt relief’ for poor island nations

July 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN forum on small island developing states (SIDS), a Vatican diplomat called for “immediate debt relief for SIDS, and a comprehensive rethinking of the global debt architecture.”

Citing Pope Francis’s encyclical Laudato Si’ , Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, the apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, added:

It is essential to recognize the “ecological debt which exists, particularly between the global north and south, connected to commercial imbalances with effects on the environment, and the disproportionate use of natural resources by certain countries over long periods of time,” while poorer, more vulnerable nations, including SIDS, bear the brunt of climate impacts. This is not just an economic issue, but a profoundly moral one too.

