US bishops call for ceasefire, dialogue in Holy Land

July 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops said that “with the Holy Father, the Catholic bishops of the United States are deeply saddened” by “the deaths and injuries at Holy Family Church in Gaza caused by a military strike.”

“Our first concern, naturally, goes out to Father Gabriele Romanelli and all his parishioners, most especially to the families of those killed,” said Archbishop Timothy Broglio. “Our prayers are for them during these tragic times. With the Holy Father, we also continue to pray and advocate for dialogue and an immediate ceasefire.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

