Journalists pay tribute to Pope Francis

July 22, 2025

Five journalists who interviewed Pope Francis—Bernarda Llorente, Gustavo Sylvestre, Jorge Fontevecchia, Elisabetta Piqué and Daniel Hadad—gathered recently at the National University of Lanús in Buenos Aires to share their memories with the public.

The late Pontiff “was a leader who democratized a vertical structure, who valued closeness and dialogue in difference,” said Llorente, adding, “It is very important at this moment in history to remember the teachings of Pope Francis.”

Piqué recalled that when she first met the future Pope Francis in 2001, he was “a very shy person who did not grant interviews.” Later, “If there was ever a Pope who was a ‘magician’ of communication, it was he.”

