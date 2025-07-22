Catholic World News

Sit at the feet of Jesus, listen, and pray, Pope says at home for elderly

July 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV visited a home for elderly women in Castel Gandolfo, the site of the papal summer residence.

During the July 21 visit, the Pope greeted each of the residents before reflecting on the previous day’s Gospel reading.

“In each of us, there is a part of Martha and a part of Mary,” he said. “This stage of life is a precious time to embrace the ‘Mary’ within us—to sit at the feet of Jesus, to listen to His word, and to pray.”

