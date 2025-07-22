Catholic World News

The world can no longer tolerate war, Pope tells journalists

July 22, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In a brief exchange with journalists on July 20, Pope Leo XIV said that the world “can no longer tolerate war.”

“There is so much conflict, so many wars,” he said. “We must truly work for peace, pray with trust in God, but also work” toward peace.

Referring to his phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Pope Leo spoke of the “need to protect the sacred places of all religions,” as well as to work with “respect for people” to end “so much violence, so much hatred, so many wars.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!