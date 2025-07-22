Catholic World News

The Church in the EU stands with the Church and people of Ukraine, prelate says

July 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of a visit to Ukraine, the president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU (COMECE) said that “witnessing first-hand the wounds inflicted upon this land and its people by Russia’s brutal war of aggression has profoundly moved us.”

“We wish to assure the Church and the people of Ukraine that they are not forgotten,” said Bishop Mariano Crociata of Latina-Terracina-Sezze-Priverno, Italy. “The Church in the European Union stands with them in prayer, compassion and concrete solidarity.”

