Catholic World News

Palestinian president condemns attack on Gaza parish

July 22, 2025

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the Israeli military strike on Gaza’s Catholic parish and called Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, to express his “condolences and solidarity.” He also spoke by phone with Father Gabriele Romanelli, Gaza’s parish priest, who was wounded in the incident.

President Abbas “described the targeting of the church as a dangerous escalation in the ongoing series of attacks against Islamic and Christian holy sites and the Palestinian people as a whole,” according to the Palestinian News and Information Agency. “He warned that such actions reflect a systematic policy of disregard for civilian lives and places of worship, in clear violation of international law and humanitarian principles.”

Abbas also “called on the international community and mediators to act swiftly to implement a sustainable ceasefire, secure the release of hostages and detainees, ensure the entry of humanitarian aid, and facilitate the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.”

Abbas subsequently spoke by phone with Pope Leo XIV.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!